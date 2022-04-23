19g6vl28nh5x3 in
Is it ok to interview now?
Hi all,
Is it ok to interview for oracle, Microsoft (big tech) companies just for practice. If I fail will they block me? I am planning to switch in 2023 mid.
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
The cooldown period only applies if you get to the very last stage and the hiring team rejects you, I believe. You can ask the recruiter ahead of time as well. You will not be put on a cooldown period from a recruiter screening.
2
In short, it might be good to start now if desiring a switch in a little over a year. Maybe I have been doing it wrong, but it takes 1-3 months to get a solid initial contact with a FAANG recruiter. Then some of the companies like Google could take 9+ months with interviews and placement. Your experience may vary.