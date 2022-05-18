Software / DevOps Engineer Wanting To Transition to Product

Hey everyone, ive always wanted to get into product management, and have been applying to hundreds of positions since college. I am now a full time DevOps Engineer at a Fortune 100 company, and want to break into product.





I thought i could try to break in at my current job, but The company I'm currently at has Pm's just run the daily standup and do administrative assistant type work it seems, while paying them roughly 75k to do so. If anybody has advice on how to get a chance, even at an associate level.





Thanks so much!