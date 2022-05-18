19g6ul2tk2m7m in
Software / DevOps Engineer Wanting To Transition to Product
Hey everyone, ive always wanted to get into product management, and have been applying to hundreds of positions since college. I am now a full time DevOps Engineer at a Fortune 100 company, and want to break into product.
I thought i could try to break in at my current job, but The company I'm currently at has Pm's just run the daily standup and do administrative assistant type work it seems, while paying them roughly 75k to do so. If anybody has advice on how to get a chance, even at an associate level.
Thanks so much!
This is helpful, thank you. Do you have any recommendations on how to get an interview / become a PM logistically?
Think about something that you understand from a DevOps perspective where you could build a solution on the backend and have a UX/UI to support the solution.
Really try to nail down the what and why and the value this feature will accomplish. Is it dollars, time, sales? Once you have those details you already know the how because you're already and engineer.