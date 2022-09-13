80u1nuigNucew in
Product Management Internship, Winter 2023 (late January-April), San Francisco
You are an outstanding applicant if:
- You are pursuing an Associates degree or are a junior or senior pursuing a relevant Bachelors degree from an accredited university.
- Individuals who have completed a relevant bootcamp or product management training program within the last 6 months will also be considered.
- Individuals pursuing a Masters degree will not be considered.
- Strong business background (ex: Product Management or Marketing) desired
- CCNA/CCNP/CCIE routing/switching/security certifications a plus
- Experience with or passion for learning about networking, cloud, and emerging disruptive technologies
- Strong user empathy with a deep desire to understand top customer problems
- Easily communicate complicated concepts to non-technical folks
- Entrepreneurial, can-do attitude with a strong sense of product quality
- Love solving technical problems in creative ways
https://jobs.cisco.com/jobs/ProjectDetail/Product-Management-Intern-Winter-FY23-Internship-Meraki/1381098
31098facComputer Science at NYU
Just saw this on another feed so it must be a sign. Thanks for sharing!
