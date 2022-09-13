80u1nuigNucew in  
Product Management Internship, Winter 2023 (late January-April), San Francisco

You are an outstanding applicant if: 

  • You are pursuing an Associates degree or are a junior or senior pursuing a relevant Bachelors degree from an accredited university.
  • Individuals who have completed a relevant bootcamp or product management training program within the last 6 months will also be considered. 
  • Individuals pursuing a Masters degree will not be considered. 
  • Strong business background (ex: Product Management or Marketing) desired
  • CCNA/CCNP/CCIE routing/switching/security certifications a plus
  • Experience with or passion for learning about networking, cloud, and emerging disruptive technologies
  • Strong user empathy with a deep desire to understand top customer problems
  • Easily communicate complicated concepts to non-technical folks
  • Entrepreneurial, can-do attitude with a strong sense of product quality
  • Love solving technical problems in creative ways


Product Management Intern - Winter FY23 Internship (Meraki)

