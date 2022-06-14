godfather in
Stripe Interview
Does anyone have an idea about Stripe Software Engineeer On-site interview?
7
3059
Sort by:
19g617l4eskj8bSoftware Engineer at Google
I had one recently and it was one hiring manager round, frontend round, bug hunt round, integration round (basically just follow instructions to hit an API), and one leetcode round. Had to share my screen for a few of them—be sure to have a dev environment ready. This was for a full-stack SWE 2 role
4
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481