Netflix has introduced 5 engineering levels, starting from Engineer 3 going up to Engineer 7
They've previously always had a unique culture and philosophy, with one standard level and 'top of market' compensation heavily rooted in individual perfromance: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/netflix-unique-culture.html
Seems like things are changing, leveling will give employees an actual hierarchy. I wonder what the comp ranges are going to be and how existing employees are going to be bucketed into the new levels moving forward.
Curious if they see any churn from existing employees being placed at lower levels than what they'd have expected. Definitely weird transition process
