qwertyCoder
Amazon Layoff: Hundreds in Alexa org
Not particularly surprising with all the advancements around AI. The old way of doing intelligent assistant tech required massive teams that just aren't necessary anymore. Additionally, Alexa hasn't been particularly a business success.
https://www.geekwire.com/2023/amazon-will-cut-several-hundred-more-jobs-on-alexa-team-as-it-discontinues-some-initiatives/
LoudMouthSoftware Engineer
What I don’t understand with layoffs like this is why they won’t prioritize shifting a lot of these folks into other teams/orgs. I know Amazon hires plenty of fungible SDEs, so why not get them into other orgs that are also hiring. Seems like a waste of talent
Calculatron99Business Analyst
Layoffs are much quicker to conduct than re-orging hundreds of employees. Plus, it's way easier to go to the shareholders and say, "Hey, we just cut $X Million in payroll budget, bringing our profits even higher." Not saying I agree with it, but it's what I had seen before.
