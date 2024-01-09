6 month internship

Alexander R Scholtes in
So I have about 2 years of experience as a full stack dev. I went back to school so I can have a degree that will get me into the masters program I want to go learn at, I was being interviewed but they were very hesitant about the school workload. Few days later offered to work for 20 hours a week for a bit for feee they said yes and also decided to pay me(and well honestly). I like this team and know that they are paying attention so if I do well at the end of 6 months there is a chance I get a full time offer. For engineering managers or seniors, beyond just doing well at they code but, are there other things that I could do to make their decision easier? Thanks in advance!
Th3Software Engineer
So this is a consultancy so several the first project is Ruby on Rails with React.js and they said there is also a react native app
There are a lot of things outside of "the code" that are needed to run software. What are you using from an alerting and notifications perspective?
How is your application being tested? How strong are your unit tests? Are you using sonar? What's your development process, agile, waterfall, kanban, scrum?
How is your code being deployed? Are you using jenkins? Chances are there's a lot left to learn but focus on solving problems and adding value. Don't think about this as the end result but the best teacher for you to learn and set you up for your next opportunity.
Outside of that: focus on likability. Rarely do know it alls with terrible attitudes ever last. Be professional.