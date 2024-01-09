6 month internship

So I have about 2 years of experience as a full stack dev. I went back to school so I can have a degree that will get me into the masters program I want to go learn at, I was being interviewed but they were very hesitant about the school workload. Few days later offered to work for 20 hours a week for a bit for feee they said yes and also decided to pay me(and well honestly). I like this team and know that they are paying attention so if I do well at the end of 6 months there is a chance I get a full time offer. For engineering managers or seniors, beyond just doing well at they code but, are there other things that I could do to make their decision easier? Thanks in advance!