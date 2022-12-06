UA11 in
Data Science/Analyst/ML Internships
Hey everyone,
I am looking for DS/ML internships for summer of 2023. I have applied to a lot of positions but no luck so far. In case anybody has any leads please let me know.
Thanks in advance!
ylk8278Data Scientist
Had my internship last semester and am currently trying to look for full-time this year. I can just say the job market had completely shift to a disadvantages stage for people looking for jobs. Hang in there all, we got this.
WaigongCainSoftware Engineer
This is false in a lot of ways, there are plenty of companies out there. It’s just that a lot of the companies most look at are faang or high paying, those are the ones with risk for layoff + no opportunity / competitiveness
