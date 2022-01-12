Thoughts on the comapny-wide “recharge” time policy at Coinbase? The entire company is off together

Pretty interesting new time off policy where Coinbase will give 4 weeks of recharge time to the entire company. Approximately 1 week per quarter and its coordinated so that the entire compant is off at the same time so its more relaxing.





My thoughts are that people will still have to be on call though. The product wont just magically pause among users too. Strikes me as weird since it can only make a crisis that happens in that time worse.





https://blog.coinbase.com/working-at-coinbase-intense-and-demanding-balanced-by-deliberate-recharge-time-a5235b9fa920