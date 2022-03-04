19g616l0bl2mct in
UiPath offer acceptance timeline
How much time UiPath gives to accept an offer?
I have am expecting an offer from them and also have a few onsite scheduled next week, wondering if i can cover them or not?
3
1702
Sort by:
gilfoyleSoftware Engineer
Not sure about UiPath specifically but usually you have some time. And even if they try to give you an exploding offer, I’ve always been able to extend my timeline by asking for a “week to think over things” etc. good luck with the rest of the interviews
Mxlancl93xkcp103Product Manager
Second this, being transparent about you needing time to think things over is super important. It also can give you a better sense of how the company operates even after interviewing.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,324