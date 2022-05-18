19g615l3bkj1hy in  
Backend Software Engineer  

Get Interview calls for Apple, Netflix

Hi, I am looking for an opportunities and even after multiple pings and requests to HR over linkedIn, looks like it is difficult to get even initial call to setup with HR as I am getting no responses. What is the best way to get at the least call with HR?

TDE4OklamaSoftware Engineer  
Try to get a referral, you can even reach out to some employees on LinkedIn and explain why you’d like a job there. Worked for me before.
