Should I get a degree in Data Science or continue to hone on my product skills outside of school.

I've always wanted to go to university, but never really had the chance to when I was younger. During the pandemic I managed to get an apprenticeship for a big tech firm, within the Ad-tech space. And I managed to achieved my apprenticeship. But having a degree is something that I always wanted to achieve, and I have the chance to attend night school to study data science & computing (BSc) Hons.





Some colleagues have told me that I shouldn't do it, and it would be a distraction from my current role. But I have a feeling it would also bolster my opportunities, outside of my current industry.





Should I go for it? Or just rely on courses & resources that are already available to me online?





I should also mention that I've always wanted to start my own business within the tech space also. And this would give me a solid foundation before I did that.