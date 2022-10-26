Salary increase for Product Manager

Hi all! Have a question for the community. I'm a PM at the one of the largest companies (Fortune 100). I'm a manager, and have 2 direct reports. I have recently got a new associate PM that i haven't hired myself and found out that the salary of that person is the same as mine.





As a manager level PM that owns complex product with 3 tech teams and its strategy, I feel underpaid (140k). I want to talk to my manager, but want to get some feedback from you guys, what would be the best way to approach this conversation.





Thank you!