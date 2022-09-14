TC Review Apple IC3

Hardware Engineer (verification, Santa Clara, CA)

Base : 172k

Joining RSU : 40k /year

1st Refresher : 7k /year

Bonus : 15k (Last year)

Half Yearly bonus : ~8k

IC3

YOE : 12 now, 11 at joining

Years @Apple: ~2

WLB : Medium Hectic (Not too bad)





How does TC look like ? Too low ? what shall be my expectation in upcoming review in september in terms of 2nd set of refresher? I rated myself 8/9 instead of 6/9 last year