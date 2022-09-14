XVF in
TC Review Apple IC3
Hardware Engineer (verification, Santa Clara, CA)
Base : 172k
Joining RSU : 40k /year
1st Refresher : 7k /year
Bonus : 15k (Last year)
Half Yearly bonus : ~8k
IC3
YOE : 12 now, 11 at joining
Years @Apple: ~2
WLB : Medium Hectic (Not too bad)
How does TC look like ? Too low ? what shall be my expectation in upcoming review in september in terms of 2nd set of refresher? I rated myself 8/9 instead of 6/9 last year
9031bhvu1daSoftware Engineer
Looks good based on this: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/apple/salaries/hardware-engineer?searchText=ICT3
4qg413ghteasdfHardware Engineer
Idk if you can get it any better. Kinda hard to negotiate with layoffs and all the noise out there.
