F9GXT129 in
How to…. Jobs??
So.... you are probably like wtf is this... dont worry you will understand at the end.
Im a senior in college who is graduating in May of 2023 with a bachelors in Science (FOS: Cyber Crime). I'm mainly looking for Cybersecurity Analyst / Information specialist jobs but it seems as if no company even wants me.... I know I have the educational values ontop of the experience values (cyber security / IT specialist for a pharmeceutical company). What exactly am I doing wrong? I cant even get an interview which is mind blowing to me. Does anyone on this particular platform have any potential leads? Im just looking to get something straight out of college so I can get my boots on the ground. Anything helps.... thank you all who read this!
kost2kostMachine Learning Engineer at Microsoft
How many applications have you sent out? If you have done 50+ applications and not a single interview, maybe your resume/LinkedIn needs some re-working?
F9GXT129Cyber Security
I’ve done 100% more than 50. Hmmmm time to rework everything.
