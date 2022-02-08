Comp impact 📉 due to "correction"

I don't know what people's experiences are based on stock market correction but i definitely know that I feel like i got the finger.





My employer locked me in with the TC Stock component with the 30 day median cost in November 2021 😭🙈😭🙈.





What should i do now, i tried to ask if this is going to get fixed and I got a not super convincing answer of after year 1 as a refresher?





My company is not a FAANG and still figuring out its viability which puts me in an awkward position as I mostly joined my new employer, leaving my previous FAANG (the worst one of them) company mostly for better WLB + compensation.





Should I try to leave again as I feel that folks joining my company will get a larger comp bump which feels unfair 😭.



