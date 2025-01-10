



I am a first-year engineering student, and I am considering the possibility of doing an internship in the United States as part of my studies. I would like to know if it's possible for foreign students to participate in internships (or co-op programs) in the USA.





Could you please clarify the following points?





Is it possible for foreign students to apply for these internships?

What are the requirements or necessary steps for a foreign student to apply?

Are these internships typically paid, or is there a possibility of receiving a salary?

Thank you for your help!





Best regards,

JP

Hello,