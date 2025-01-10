juanpedro in  
Hello,

I am a first-year engineering student, and I am considering the possibility of doing an internship in the United States as part of my studies. I would like to know if it's possible for foreign students to participate in internships (or co-op programs) in the USA.

Could you please clarify the following points?

Is it possible for foreign students to apply for these internships?
What are the requirements or necessary steps for a foreign student to apply?
Are these internships typically paid, or is there a possibility of receiving a salary?
Thank you for your help!

Best regards,
JP
SujMasterFlashSoftware Engineer  
To work in the U.S., you must have a valid visa that allows employment. If you don’t, companies would need to sponsor you, which is highly unlikely for an internship.

If you’re legally authorized to work in the U.S., you can apply for any job or internship. From there, it’s about performing well in the interview process to secure an offer. Internships can be paid or unpaid, depending on the company. Personally, all my internships in college were paid, but I’m a U.S. citizen.

