barryal in
Amazon TPM Interview. Any Prep Advice?
I have an upcoming interview with Amazon for a Senior TPM role.
Would love to hear from anyone who’s recently been through the TPM loop at Amazon, or who’s worked in similar roles.
What do TPM interviews focus most on these days.
Is it more system design? Execution? Leadership principles?
Any help would mean a lot, this role could be a big turning point for me. Thank you.
3
1012
OnyxxProduct Manager
Execution is where most TPM candidates struggle. Tip, frame your answers around goals, risks and be specific in your stories. Recruiters want to see if you can take ownership and drive clarity even in chaos. Practicing with resources won't hurt. Product Alliance has really helpful FAANG modules. Going the extra step in your prep can help you stand out in your loop.
1
