Who has better WLB for PMs?
Amazon
Netflix
Uber
This feels like medicine after death, but I applied to these companies a while back. Got an amazon verbal offer now while I’m still holding out for the others.
But I’m wondering if I should take the Amazon gig at all. WLB is a bigger factor for me now going forward because my family just got a little bigger
Who do you guys think has better WLB?
RatherPleasentSoftware Engineer
Not Amazon. Only place that makes PMs do tasks outside of their roles especially if TPM. I've also seen clashes between leadership where managers and PMs have different priorities
