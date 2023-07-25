19g6vl0cwd6ag in
Gitlab Senior Frontend Developer
GitLab
Senior Frontend Developer
Berlin
Total per year
$200K
Level
Senior
Base
$120K
Total stock grant
$80K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
laissezfaireSoftware Engineer
This seems like the total would actually be $140k since I'm assuming the 80k is over 4 years. Btw, GitLab also has a compensation calculator themselves (seems like it's only accessible internally). You can apply the formula to check: https://about.gitlab.com/handbook/total-rewards/compensation/compensation-calculator/
