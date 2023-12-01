moongangtae in
I am a new grad planning on starting as a SWE 1 at a large defense contractor (i.e. Lockheed, Northrop, etc) next year. I am told that I will be getting a secret clearance for the position. My goal is to eventually transition into big tech after 2-3 years, and I am currently looking at cleared positions at MSFT/AWS in particular. From what I understand, most of these roles require TS/SCI clearance or TS with polygraph. Is it difficult to go from secret to TS level clearance? What does the process of switching from defense to cleared roles in tech look like?
Thank you for the insights! Is there a way for me to message you on another platform?
I started off in the DoD/IC cleared space in tech about 16 years ago. Mainly working for large defense contractors, Northrop, General Dynamics, Lockheed, etc.). I transitioned out a few years back, and worked directly for AWS in the cleared space for 2 years (AWS National Security).
I left AWS and now work for Oracle in the cleared space and was offered a position at Google Public Sector (cleared role) before accepting the Oracle position.
Is it difficult to transition into big tech, yes. Is it even more difficult to transfer to big tech in the cleared space, yes it is.
While big tech may offer some Secret cleared positions within the DoD, the demand for TS/SCI with a full scope poly, is in far greater demand.