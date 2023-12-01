I am a new grad planning on starting as a SWE 1 at a large defense contractor (i.e. Lockheed, Northrop, etc) next year. I am told that I will be getting a secret clearance for the position. My goal is to eventually transition into big tech after 2-3 years, and I am currently looking at cleared positions at MSFT/AWS in particular. From what I understand, most of these roles require TS/SCI clearance or TS with polygraph. Is it difficult to go from secret to TS level clearance? What does the process of switching from defense to cleared roles in tech look like?