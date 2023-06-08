BrooklynBroke in
How does Netflix Compare to MAX engineering wise?
Can anyone comment on Netflix versus Max engineering? MAX always freezes up when there is a popular show released like The Last of Us. The system can't handle that much stress like Netflix? Anyone disagree? Netflix seems to have their stuff on lockdown.
canyoudigit94Frontend Software Engineer
I can’t speak to Max’s engineering quality, but I’ll just say that this speaks to a broader frustration I have where every single legacy company thinks they can build a streaming service in a few months. It’s insane. Netflix took years of work and trial and error. I’m a FE engineer and that part alone seems hard enough, let alone the BE & cloud work.
