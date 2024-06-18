mbasiuk in  
Software Engineer  

Why so few people is hiring? Am I dumb?

I'm usually can find a new job for couple of days. 5 Interviews = 5 offers. This time I receiving 0 adequate offers in few a months. What is happening? Am I looking at the wrong places? Is my CV not good enough? Am I getting bad impressions on HR? tf is going on with the market?

19g6xkvx2pt0sSoftware Engineer  
I’ll be honest, if you’re applying to jobs in America, improve your English. Interviewers do care
mbasiukSoftware Engineer  
