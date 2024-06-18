mbasiuk in
Why so few people is hiring? Am I dumb?
I'm usually can find a new job for couple of days. 5 Interviews = 5 offers. This time I receiving 0 adequate offers in few a months. What is happening? Am I looking at the wrong places? Is my CV not good enough? Am I getting bad impressions on HR? tf is going on with the market?
22
7156
Sort by:
19g6xkvx2pt0sSoftware Engineer
I’ll be honest, if you’re applying to jobs in America, improve your English. Interviewers do care
29
mbasiukSoftware Engineer
imporover)
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,560