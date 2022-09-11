Leetcode for Data Scientists and MLE/Applied Scientists

Hi all I am a long time lurker of the community, but this is my first post, I am currently working as a Data Scientist for about 1 year now. I want to slowly transition to an MLE/Applied Research Role, as I feel that's what I am into and want to make a career in. I have been doing some reading and found that Leetcode rounds are used for screening in the initial rounds with later rounds being about ML system design. I come from a non-tech engineering background with a masters in Business Analytics, I am looking for advice/guidance/roadmap in helping me get good at Leetcode and ML Systems Design.





I have heard a lot of people on the community talk about Neetcode.io as a good resource to get started on, they launched a new Neetcode Pro tier with lifetime access to content, but it's a bit pricey (I am from India) would you recommend getting them?