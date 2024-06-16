Is it possible to become staff/principle engineer from mobile dev

Hi, I'm working as a mobile dev for 6 years and now I'm thinking about future career steps.





I'm changing the job form outsourcing company to one that working on his own cloud product.





I'm thinking about steps that I have to do or courses I have to learn then one day become staff engener.





Do you guys think it's possible to become good staff and then principle engener with focus on mobile, or it's required to get some backend skills and I have to pay more attention on system design and networking topics?