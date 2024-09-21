Delay in final decision , MLE, Optum

Hello everyone,





Last Friday, I completed my final interview for a Senior Machine Learning Engineer position with UnitedHealth Group. The interview was conducted by a director, who asked both technical and behavioral questions. During the conversation, he gave very positive feedback, stating that I had done “extremely well” and that the interview was “very successful,” which makes me optimistic about the outcome.





However, I have been following up with the recruiter throughout the past week, and each time she has mentioned that she has not yet received a response from the interviewer, despite her attempts to contact him. As of yesterday, she was still “hoping” to get a decision by the end of the day, which did not happen.





I currently hold another offer, but I find this position particularly appealing due to its focus on cybersecurity.





Do you have any thoughts or advice on this situation? Is it common to experience such delays, or could there be other factors at play? What would you recommend I do next?





Thanks in advance for your insights.



