Looking for remote position 🔎

Hey guys, I am looking for a remote position on contractor basis, I am based in Spain.

I would be glad to have a referral.

I have 8 years of experience and worked as within product based company as within outsoursing/outstaff companies.









Tech stack: Ruby, Typescript, React, Vue





By the way, how is the marking feeling right now?

I thought the economical crisis would raise amount of remote positions instead onsite ones, what do you think?