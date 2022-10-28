raisinbran in
Twitter CEO Parag officially out, stands to make $42 million
Elon's tenure is officially in. The former CEO and CFO of Twitter have been let go. Let's see where this roller coaster goes.
Btw, Parag had a termination clause in his employment contract which means that he stands to gain $42 million for his early departure. Honestly relieved of responsibilities and walking away from this flush with cash. Parag might just be the winner here.
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/27/elon-musk-now-in-charge-of-twitter-ceo-and-cfo-have-left-sources-say.html
38
8155
Sort by:
BaycoasterSoftware Engineer
That’s why him and his former colleagues tried to force a deal to happen. Winner: Agrawal, loser: twitter employees and twitter users.
19
peruviancoffeeFrontend Software Engineer
You sure Twitter users are losing? From what I am seeing, people are warming up to the idea of Elon running things. Maybe it was the manifest he screenshotted and shared lol
11
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,421