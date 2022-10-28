Twitter CEO Parag officially out, stands to make $42 million

Elon's tenure is officially in. The former CEO and CFO of Twitter have been let go. Let's see where this roller coaster goes.





Btw, Parag had a termination clause in his employment contract which means that he stands to gain $42 million for his early departure. Honestly relieved of responsibilities and walking away from this flush with cash. Parag might just be the winner here.





https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/27/elon-musk-now-in-charge-of-twitter-ceo-and-cfo-have-left-sources-say.html