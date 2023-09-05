OldGBeret in
Remote starter?
Hey everyone. I am currently working as a paid software engineer intern for the US Govt while I conplete my bach in software engineering. I'm also working on certifications in web development via Coursera. My question is this: Is it possible to get started as an entry level software developer working only remote jobs? I'm not lazy, I'm divorced. I've got many more years living in a region of the US that has very few tech jobs. I share custody and so moving to a big city would mean surrendering my fatherhood, which I will not do. I'm thinking that the only way to get started is to work remote jobs, but is that possible?
Also, the govt agency I work for has poor compensation and very few opportunities, so I dont think I can gain much experience here.
Yes, it's definitely possible! I have plenty of friends who started as entry level software engineers and work for fully remote companies. I think the key is to look for smaller startups to work for. You'll need a strong portfolio and some flexibility in terms of your job scope/title, but those companies will be far more likely to offer remote work than a larger FAANG-type company
Thanks!
