Remote starter?

Hey everyone. I am currently working as a paid software engineer intern for the US Govt while I conplete my bach in software engineering. I'm also working on certifications in web development via Coursera. My question is this: Is it possible to get started as an entry level software developer working only remote jobs? I'm not lazy, I'm divorced. I've got many more years living in a region of the US that has very few tech jobs. I share custody and so moving to a big city would mean surrendering my fatherhood, which I will not do. I'm thinking that the only way to get started is to work remote jobs, but is that possible?





Also, the govt agency I work for has poor compensation and very few opportunities, so I dont think I can gain much experience here.