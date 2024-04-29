Ben Crump in
Assistance / advice to a beginner.
Hey everyone, thanks for having me and taking the time to read this.
I have recently started some coding / development work. I work full time as a residential conveyancer but have decided over the last year it isn't for me. **FAST FORWARD 3 months ** I started understanding the basics of HTML/CSS/JS and have had an interview with my current employer about a junior app support role using C#, .NET. I think I have a good chance of getting the job but want to try and understand what could be expected of me and whether anyone else has re-trained and how they found the adjustment in the working environment? I've not made any serious projects or anything as of yet, but from what I have done/learned about, I've enjoyed it! Sorry for the rambling on :) Hope to hear from you soon!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
First off, congrats! Breaking into a technical role from a non-technical background is always tough to do, so hopefully this ends up being a good opportunity. I have a lot of colleagues who have made that transition as well and the biggest adjustment they made was just thinking like a tech person. Being data-oriented and making data-driven decisions, while it sounds like common sense, can be weird for people making that switch.
CrumpBenSoftware Engineer
Thank you! Thats definitely something I’m going to try and hone in on, as right now it’s more practical thinking for certain scenarios within my current job. I should find out by the end of this week, but I’m pretty certain I’ve got it. Thankfully they’re aware of my lack of knowledge on their techstack and C# but I do have the company and field knowledge, which I think has been a big consideration. One of the biggest things I said to them was what I’ve learned so far has been after a 10 hour shift when I study for an hour, imagine what I could do when I’m surrounded by it 24/7, haha. Anyway, thank you for your advice!
