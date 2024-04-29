Assistance / advice to a beginner.

Hey everyone, thanks for having me and taking the time to read this.





I have recently started some coding / development work. I work full time as a residential conveyancer but have decided over the last year it isn't for me. **FAST FORWARD 3 months ** I started understanding the basics of HTML/CSS/JS and have had an interview with my current employer about a junior app support role using C#, .NET. I think I have a good chance of getting the job but want to try and understand what could be expected of me and whether anyone else has re-trained and how they found the adjustment in the working environment? I've not made any serious projects or anything as of yet, but from what I have done/learned about, I've enjoyed it! Sorry for the rambling on :) Hope to hear from you soon!



