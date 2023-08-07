How to do company research

There is the obvious stuff, which includes:





Reviewing the company website, especially the company announcements, newsroom, customer case studies, and careers sections.





Study investor presentations and earnings calls. These are found in the investor relations section of the company website. Look for sections including the Chairman’s Report, CEO’s Report, financial highlights, and operational performance highlights.





Listen to interviews and podcast appearances by searching for the company and/or senior leaders’ names on Google, YouTube, Spotify, etc.





But the REALLY valuable thing is to find analyst reports from investment banks. They go into heaps of detail about the company, strategy, products, competitors, industry, etc.





These are normally expensive to access but you should be able to find them by Googling:





[Company] + [Investment Bank] + Research/Analyst Report + filetype:pdf





Try a bunch of combinations and no doubt you’ll find something good!