Breaking into Cybersecurity

Hi everyone,





I recently saw a TikTok that introduced me to this website. Fairly new grad here, I graduated in May of 2022. My major was Business with a concentration in Management Information Systems (MIS). I landed my first salary job working for a software company. I started in Customer Success and recently got promoted to Product Support. However, I am eager to transition into another field. If anyone has any advice on how to break into cybersecurity, please advise!



