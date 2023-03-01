19g618l2gwwp1w in
How to transition from staff engineer to software manager?
Hi
I'm a staff engineer who leads a team(of 10+ reports) that does software qa and test automation. My manager tells me that I'm a software engineering manager and I don't need to worry about changing the title. I'm also not getting clear answers on how to grow managerially. But I have been told multiple times I hire really well and coach my teams to perform great as well because of which I was tasked to staff other BUs by interviewing and train other managers on the same
I'm good with python/c++ but I don't have a development experience but have test framework and automation experience of 7 years. I want to switch to an engineering management role. What's the best way I can do that? What should be my expectations? Is it correct to say that I'm already a software engineering manager if I hire, set goals, perform yearly reviews, drive projects and support technical solution design for test automation?
Yoe: 10.5
Years managing a team :3+
Tc : 170k
out of curiosity, do your reports have a software development or QA/testing background. Just wondering if Engineering Manager would be the same as a QA Manager.
My reports have test framework and automation test background.
