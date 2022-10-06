As part of my effort, to address less-thoroughly covered topics, I go over how much university choice 🎓 matters, when pursuing software engineering. Keep in mind, this only applies to my United States folks.





I'm sure we've all considered prestige and other rankings ✨when picking our universities. I hope this will be insightful for anyone deciding on a university or current university students. There's a lot of important things to consider.





https://chigozie-asikaburu.medium.com/does-school-prestige-matter-for-pursuing-software-engineering-f16df8efd089