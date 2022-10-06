Chigozie Asikaburu in
Does School Prestige Matter for Pursuing Software Engineering?
As part of my effort, to address less-thoroughly covered topics, I go over how much university choice 🎓 matters, when pursuing software engineering. Keep in mind, this only applies to my United States folks.
I'm sure we've all considered prestige and other rankings ✨when picking our universities. I hope this will be insightful for anyone deciding on a university or current university students. There's a lot of important things to consider.
https://chigozie-asikaburu.medium.com/does-school-prestige-matter-for-pursuing-software-engineering-f16df8efd089
IntrepidgrovyleData Scientist
Yes. And I regret it. Went to a top 10 school just for the CS program to be extremely difficult and this I learned less and lost a lot of confidence. Meanwhile my friends at state schools had easier coursework, learned more, and landed big tech right out of college
10
