Ruby on Rails for first job

Hello!





I'm a junior frontend engineer that just graduated from a bootcamp.





My ideal stack is something modern like JS + React. However, I may get an offer from a company that uses Ruby on Rails.





I hesitate because if I work with RoR, I may become less competitive as time goes on, as React is the most in-demand technology.





Is it something I should worry about? I want to make sure I start my career the right way.





Any thoughts would be welcome!