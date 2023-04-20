cloudleaf in
Ruby on Rails for first job
Hello!
I'm a junior frontend engineer that just graduated from a bootcamp.
My ideal stack is something modern like JS + React. However, I may get an offer from a company that uses Ruby on Rails.
I hesitate because if I work with RoR, I may become less competitive as time goes on, as React is the most in-demand technology.
Is it something I should worry about? I want to make sure I start my career the right way.
Any thoughts would be welcome!
2
1423
Sort by:
0yoeSoftware Engineer
RoR and React are apples and oranges comparison. You can have a full RoR backend for a React frontend.
3
cloudleafSoftware Engineer
Thank you for the insight!
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482