cloudleaf in  
Software Engineer  

Ruby on Rails for first job

Hello!

I'm a junior frontend engineer that just graduated from a bootcamp. 

My ideal stack is something modern like JS + React. However, I may get an offer from a company that uses Ruby on Rails.

I hesitate because if I work with RoR, I may become less competitive as time goes on, as React is the most in-demand technology.

Is it something I should worry about? I want to make sure I start my career the right way.

Any thoughts would be welcome!
2
1423
Sort by:
0yoeSoftware Engineer  
RoR and React are apples and oranges comparison. You can have a full RoR backend for a React frontend.
3
cloudleafSoftware Engineer  
Thank you for the insight!

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482