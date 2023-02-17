FAANG PMs, let’s be honest

I’ve observed a very specific interview style by current and ex- FAANG PMs:





They’re expecting you to answer questions in a specific way. If not, your experience and answers aren’t considered.

They don’t take any time to get to know you as a person and they’re not genuine or personable.

They don’t not listen and often seem distracted or impatient.

They over-index on product design and product sense questions.





From my experience, it looks like these PMs have taken this interview process to startups too. I’m well aware that interview coaching has become an industry unto itself in tech. But as an experienced PM who has excelled in every role I’ve held and has interviewed others extensively, this narrow-minded, gatekeeper behavior is incredibly frustrating.





So, all current and ex-FAANG PMs I want to hear your honest reflections: