Recent College Graduate Thinking of Getting Associates in Computer Science

Hi Everyone,

I recently graduated with a B.S in Business Admin/ Management from a state university and was just curious to see what career paths one can take with a Bachelors in Business and Associates Computer Science. I am thinking of going to a local community college to complete an associates degree in computer science but just unsure if there are several options for career paths with this background. I currently have around 2 years of experience in The Supply Chain and Logistics field.I see many Data Analyst positions ask for Computer Science and or Business Degrees for applicants so would love to hear any advice.