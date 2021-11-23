PurifiedWater in
Personality Type for Tech
Confession: I came into tech thinking that this was the ideal job for introverts. I was QUITE wrong. I have endless meetings and am always meeting new people. My social energy level gets drained to 0 on most days. Not complaining because this is my job and I do love being an engineer but I was just surprised at how much social energy that this job requires.
Anyway, I am curious as to how many of you guys are introverts/extroverts. Let me know! Is there such a thing as a more "preferable" personality type for tech?
10
887
Sort by:
jinyung2Software Engineer
I guess I am more of an ambivert where I do find aspects of socialization a lot of fun, but at the same time too much will drain that social battery very quickly! Tech is a pretty broad area and if you really stressed that fit in the job search you could probably find a specific company/sector/team that fits your personality type better. preferable personality type as you move up levels might lean more towards the extroverted leadership type?? is my best guess :) also polls would be a pretty cool feature in community would be perfect for this post.
2
PurifiedWaterSoftware Engineer
I saw from another thread that you work here? Please make a poll feature :)
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,323