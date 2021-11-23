Confession: I came into tech thinking that this was the ideal job for introverts. I was QUITE wrong. I have endless meetings and am always meeting new people. My social energy level gets drained to 0 on most days. Not complaining because this is my job and I do love being an engineer but I was just surprised at how much social energy that this job requires.

Anyway, I am curious as to how many of you guys are introverts/extroverts. Let me know! Is there such a thing as a more "preferable" personality type for tech?