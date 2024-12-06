anexperiencedguy in
How to negotiate salary for SDE ML role at Google with 5 YOE
l'm in the interview process of Google for the role of SDE-3 ML. I've gotten a go ahead from the hiring manager and l'm under the hiring committee review right now for which get an update by Tuesday next week.
know lt's still not sure, but preparing for the next step if make it through the hiring committee. Iwanted to know how to negotiate the salary and what could be a good starting point and a good salary to ask for? Also,what's front Ioading of stocks?l'm not sure,l saw in a post that due to front loading,the ctc keeps decreasing over the years. I've a total of 5 years of experience, all in ML. Please help me in deciding how to approach the offer round.
Thanks.
