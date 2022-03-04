Best Colleges and Majors

Connor Albert in
Hey guys,
I am currently a high schooler who would love to eventually work as either a Quantitive Trader, Software Engineer, or Investment Banker. What career would you recommend, and for that career what major? Also out of Dartmouth, Middlebury, Carnegie Mellon, McGill, or U Toronto what would the top 3 colleges be?
CoffeeplsSolution Architect at Dropbox
I studied Informatics and I absolutely loved it. It was the perfect combination of CS, Business, and Social Sciences. We really focused on connecting people and technology and they taught us a lot of the industries top skills like React and Firebase when they first came out.
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
Makes sense that you are a solution architect! Connecting people with technology seems rewarding
