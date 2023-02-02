joearroz in
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus, starting at $20 / month
Would you buy it?
Introducing ChatGPT Plus
We’re launching a pilot subscription plan for ChatGPT, a conversational AI that can chat with you, answer follow-up questions, and challenge incorrect assumptions. The new subscription plan, ChatGPT Plus, will be available for $20/month, and subscribers will receive a number of benefits: * General access to ChatGPT, even during
IllegalJokeSoftware Engineer
No, it’s still on training wheels and isn’t allowed to reach conclusions that might offend specific people. It’s basically just the newest way of policing what people are allowed to say and think on the internet. No thanks.
11
FaresWSoftware Engineer
It's trainable. I was able to make it praise Donald Trump as hard as that was for both of us.
1
