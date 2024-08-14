How to Handle Demotivation in a Project with Great Stacks but a Difficult Technical Lead?

Hi everyone,





I'm currently facing a situation at my job that I'd like to get some advice on. I work at an IT consultancy that generally provides a good working environment, with a focus on employee well-being. I've even made a few friends there, which makes the workplace more pleasant.





Right now, I'm assigned to a project at a big company in Portugal, that uses some really interesting tech stacks, which was one of the main reasons I was excited about the role. However, the technical lead on this project has a somewhat arrogant attitude that makes working in development difficult and demotivating.





As a result, I've been moved more towards application support, which isn't really where I want to be in my career.

In addition to this, I feel like I'm not being fairly compensated for the work I do and the value I bring to the team.





This combination of factors has been affecting my motivation and job satisfaction.





Earlier this year, I actually looked into opportunities with other consultancies here in Portugal. However, my current consultancy found out about this, and the conversation that followed was far from pleasant. It made me feel like I was in the wrong for seeking new opportunities. At that time, there was also a contract break penalty, which no longer applies today.





I’m starting to consider exploring new opportunities again, but I want to do so without compromising the good relationships I’ve built within the consultancy.





My question is: How would you recommend I approach this situation? How can I determine if now is the right time to look for new opportunities, and what’s the best way to do this without harming my current relationships with the consultancy?





I appreciate any advice or experiences you can share!