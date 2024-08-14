mathsena in  
How to Handle Demotivation in a Project with Great Stacks but a Difficult Technical Lead?

Hi everyone,


I'm currently facing a situation at my job that I'd like to get some advice on. I work at an IT consultancy that generally provides a good working environment, with a focus on employee well-being. I've even made a few friends there, which makes the workplace more pleasant.


Right now, I'm assigned to a project at a big company in Portugal, that uses some really interesting tech stacks, which was one of the main reasons I was excited about the role. However, the technical lead on this project has a somewhat arrogant attitude that makes working in development difficult and demotivating.


As a result, I've been moved more towards application support, which isn't really where I want to be in my career.

In addition to this, I feel like I'm not being fairly compensated for the work I do and the value I bring to the team.


This combination of factors has been affecting my motivation and job satisfaction.


Earlier this year, I actually looked into opportunities with other consultancies here in Portugal. However, my current consultancy found out about this, and the conversation that followed was far from pleasant. It made me feel like I was in the wrong for seeking new opportunities. At that time, there was also a contract break penalty, which no longer applies today.


I’m starting to consider exploring new opportunities again, but I want to do so without compromising the good relationships I’ve built within the consultancy.


My question is: How would you recommend I approach this situation? How can I determine if now is the right time to look for new opportunities, and what’s the best way to do this without harming my current relationships with the consultancy?


I appreciate any advice or experiences you can share!

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
I'm not super familiar with how consultancies work, but do you have a good reporting structure/management to bring up your concerns with? Outlining and being clear about your career goals and seeing whether or not your current company can accommodate that should give you an idea of how to approach it. Otherwise, I would definitely keep looking for opportunities elsewhere and, if you really do have a good relationship with your team, they'll understand.
3
mathsenaSoftware Engineer  
Thanks for the advice! I have considered bringing up my concerns with management, but I'm not sure how much it would change the situation with the technical lead. I do think you're right about keeping an eye out for new opportunities. I'm actually starting to consider looking outside of Portugal as well, potentially even returning to my home country if the right opportunity comes along that fits my financial and quality of life goals.

