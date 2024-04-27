ML Engineer vs ML Ops for growth in future

Hey Guys,

I am working as a Machine Learning Engineer at Fugro. It's an engineering company that collects and analyzes geological data at sea and land for government and private projects.

The role requires me to work with multiple teams within the organization to build ML POCs for them. In case they like the POC then my team focuses on proper deployment. We do both on-premise and cloud deployment

With this role I have worked on satellite, lidar and ultrasonic data projects. I have learned a lot about those technologies and how they are being used in different scenarios.

I am just not sure if I am in the right company for growth in future. Most of my friends say that I should go into tech companies as they pay more and the growth opportunities would be more. But I don't want to go into the leetcode cycle.

I am thinking to transition to MLOps as there are a lot more jobs and the salary seems better than what I am getting rn.

I make about 130k base with no bonus. 2 YOE.

Looking for some advice.

Thnx ^_^