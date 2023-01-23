madscience in
Spotify to lay off 6% of company, about 600 people.
Another one bites the dust.
https://www.reuters.com/technology/spotify-trim-6-workforce-2023-01-23/
IaRapIaProgram Manager
This is one of those situations where constant growth doesn't seem to make sense to me. How much does a company like Spotify need to grow grow grow to maintain its business? I get that they expanded into podcasts and all that for advertising, but couldn't they just run a stable media company and keep doing what they're doing? I'm sure it's just people wanting money, but dang
VMBusiness Analyst
Their app and interface still sucks. So much change for little improvement.
Feels like they are working on maintenance mode.
