qwertyCoder
Amazon calls employees back to office 3 days a week starting 5/1
Basically the title. Amazon is calling employees back to office 3 days a week starting 5/1! Employers have all the leverage right now given the market..
Software Engineering Manager
So I'm a SDM that was hired during covid and with no building close to me I've been told I have just under three months to move or I'll be let go and next week I find out if I now have to tell the Sr SDEs on my team who are also remote that they also have to move. What a freaking mess.
Software Engineer at Nordstrom
Why not move to an office location that doesn’t have your higher ups? That way there’s no one keeping tabs on you?
