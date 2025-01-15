PropelXLS in
EA :Making the leap to Apple?
Hi Admin Community,
I've been working as Executive Assistant in Tech.(L5)
I recently came across an intriguing role for a Team Administrative Assistant at Apple.
Given the high volume of CVs that FAANG companies receive, I want to be strategic in my approach. I reached out to a 3rd connection on LinkedIn, but haven't heard back yet.
My question: Is a referral essential to get noticed by Apple's recruiting team and secure an interview?
Also, if anyone here has successfully made the move to Apple, I'd love to hear your insights and experiences!
execbotExecutive Assistant
While I wouldn't go as far as saying referrals are essential, I would highly recommend having one. I feel like at these bigger companies, people are generally more open to just referring other people since they get a bonus so even if you don't know anyone currently working at Apple it might help to just shoot a message to someone on LinkedIn.
3
PropelXLS
Thanks, that what I've been doing. Reaching out on Linkedin. No one has replied wth referral link(yet ). Only answer I have received was to structure my CV to fit job requirement.
