EA :Making the leap to Apple?

Hi Admin Community,

I've been working as Executive Assistant in Tech.(L5)

I recently came across an intriguing role for a Team Administrative Assistant at Apple.

Given the high volume of CVs that FAANG companies receive, I want to be strategic in my approach. I reached out to a 3rd connection on LinkedIn, but haven't heard back yet.





My question: Is a referral essential to get noticed by Apple's recruiting team and secure an interview?

Also, if anyone here has successfully made the move to Apple, I'd love to hear your insights and experiences!