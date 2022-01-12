Fintech/SWE: Importance of Industry Experience

Looking to make the leap from automotive to fintech. I've been in automotive for 9 years, moved from engineer to principal engineer to architect in a 1k+ employee $2B revenue company, so I feel my qualifications are solid. Yet, I've received a few rejections pre-interview from top-tier fintech companies with comparable tech stacks.





The rejections were vague, so trying to piece together how to give myself best shot for future applications. Is industry experience critical? Maybe my resume just isn't as good as I thought it was?





Curious everyone's thoughts.