Fintech/SWE: Importance of Industry Experience
Looking to make the leap from automotive to fintech. I've been in automotive for 9 years, moved from engineer to principal engineer to architect in a 1k+ employee $2B revenue company, so I feel my qualifications are solid. Yet, I've received a few rejections pre-interview from top-tier fintech companies with comparable tech stacks.
The rejections were vague, so trying to piece together how to give myself best shot for future applications. Is industry experience critical? Maybe my resume just isn't as good as I thought it was?
Curious everyone's thoughts.
linuxftwSoftware Engineer
Did you apply through their online applications? Online applications are the worst way to get serious consideration, easiest way to get an auto-reject. Instead, message a senior level engineer on the team, express your interest in the company, and ask if you can get a referral.
