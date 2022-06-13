19g618l2j531p5 in
Seeking advice on offers
Hi all,
Looking to move and expand my skillsets from my current role in order to learn more. With the economy looking shaky and all. Im just wondering if i should move into an FI. Although that would mean limited growth in terms of skillset
Any advice will be greatly appreciated
BlackRock
Software Engineer
Singapore
Total per year
$109K
Level
Associate
Base
$99K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
ByteDance
Software Engineer
Singapore
Total per year
$128K
Level
2-1
Base
$96K
Stock (/yr)
$8K
Bonus
$24K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
voltron84Full-Stack Software Engineer
TikTok. Would be great to have a poll option here. 🎶
4
19g618l2j531p5Software Engineer
I’m pretty new to the platform, is it possible to create a poll here? I agree a poll would be most helpful!
1
