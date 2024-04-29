Business Analyst  

Within 5 years working in the Information Technology aspect, although I was an outsider in the early stages, it made me even more passionate about discovering the world of science and new knowledge of the future.





With the next 3 years, I want to more improve and complete my business analysis skill as a senior. In addition, I'd like to get the IIBA certificate (CCBA or CBAP) and to deep research about AI and SQL knowledges.





﻿Business Trip in different countries is not a barrier for me, I am an independent and responsible person, I am ready to do it when necessary.







