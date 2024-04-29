Nhat Anh in
Business Analyst
Within 5 years working in the Information Technology aspect, although I was an outsider in the early stages, it made me even more passionate about discovering the world of science and new knowledge of the future.
With the next 3 years, I want to more improve and complete my business analysis skill as a senior. In addition, I'd like to get the IIBA certificate (CCBA or CBAP) and to deep research about AI and SQL knowledges.
Business Trip in different countries is not a barrier for me, I am an independent and responsible person, I am ready to do it when necessary.
- My Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nhat-anh-le-thi-72562a147/
- My CV: https://www.topcv.vn/xem-cv/Wl4BClFVAgFXVggHBwQHVgkEBw0FUVBaVFdXAw2094
