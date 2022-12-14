undertone in
Apple is allowing third party app stores and side-loading in Europe
Pretty big news as the unraveling of Apple's closed policies and highly regulated app stores start to open its doors to other parties: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-12-13/will-apple-allow-users-to-install-third-party-app-stores-sideload-in-europe
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Dang, that's crazy. I wonder how it will affect issues with bloatware or malicious apps.
